Applications for MCCIA Youth Fellowship Programme 2023 is now open

The Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has announced that it is accepting applications for the distinguished Youth Fellowship Programme. Applicants will be chosen based on their academic performance, proactive attitude, and desire to learn. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Through its 18 committees, the MCCIA has facilitated industrial growth in the Pune region. Committees like foreign trade, defence, agriculture, women entrepreneurship, food processing, etc. have been contributing many folds to Pune’s MSME ecosystem. The young fellows will gain extensive knowledge of how these committees work and will have the opportunity to make significant contributions to them.

About 15 fellows have graduated from MCCIA’s three batches of this innovative fellowship programme. Applicants will be chosen based on their academic performance, proactive attitude, and desire to learn. Fellows will receive access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development programmes. Graduates and post-graduates with 0 to 5 years of experience are eligible to apply.