Mediator between bank agents, Hagawane held in vehicle case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly acting as a middleman between Shashank Hagawane and three bank recovery agents to release a seized heavy machine. The accused, Pranay Tukaram Sathe of Kothrud, who works as a bank recovery agent, was arrested at around 2:50 pm on Friday. In this case, Shashank Hagavane, his mother and Sathe were remanded to police custody till June 7. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested 27-year-old man for allegedly acting as middleman between Shashank Hagawane and three bank recovery agents to release seized heavy machine. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Shivaji Pawar, DCP Zone-III, said, “The accused was mediator between unauthorised bank recovery agents and Shashank Hagawane. Hagawane had sent ₹30,000 to Sathe through his driver Devanand Koli via GPay. Later, Sathe paid that amount to the arrested accused Ganesh Potale via the same mode.”

Mahalunge MIDC Police on Thursday arrested three recovery agents of IndusInd Bank, Yogesh Raskar, Ganesh Potale, and Vaibhav Pingle, for allegedly seizing a JCB machine without authorisation. The machine, owned by Prashant Yelwande, was reportedly handed over to Shashank. According to the police, the bank’s legal manager confirmed that no instructions had been issued to the recovery agency regarding the seizure. Despite this, the trio proceeded with the action, leading to their arrest.

Yelwande, who lodged the FIR, alleged that Lata and Shashank Hagawane purchased JCB machines worth ₹24 lakh from him, paying an advance of ₹5 lakh. However, it was later discovered that the machines carried outstanding EMIs totalling ₹19 lakh with IndusInd Bank, which the Hagawanes had agreed to repay at ₹50,000 per month.

According to the complaint, due to non-payment, the bank seized the machines in 2024, leaving Yelwande without either the equipment or the remaining payment. When Yelwande demanded his money back, he was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by the Hagawane family.

A case was lodged at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention), and Section 30 of the Arms Act.