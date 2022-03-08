Medical student caught in 10 lakh extortion case denied bail

PUNE A Pune court on Monday, denied bail to a medical student who was arrested for extorting ₹10 lakh from an engineering student.

The bail was denied by the court of judicial magistrate first class SV Nimse with public prosecutor VC Muralikar and police sub-inspector Mohandas Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station as the investigation officer.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 23-year-old engineering student from Barshi road in Beed. The accused was identified as Amar Suryakant Poul, 26, a resident of Dhayari in Pune and a native of Khandali in Ahmedpur area of Latur. One other person accused is absconding.

“On going through investigation papers, it is conspicuous that, this accused and absconding accused, had demanded ransom amount of ₹10 lakh from the informant to start (media) office. They threatened to kill the informant unless amount is paid. During custodial interrogation, bank deposit slip of ₹4 lakh came to be recovered from the office of this accused. Thus, prima facie there is a reason to believe that, the accused has committed alleged offence,” read the order by Nimse.

A case under Sections 384, 386, 387, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station on February 25 and Poul was arrested on February 26.

“ ₹4 lakh was deposited in the bank account of one person and ₹50,000 each in other people’s account. Furthermore, ₹5 lakh was paid in cash as per the investigation. We opposed bail based on that and the possibility of the accused intervening in the investigation if released on bail,” said PP Muralikar.

After the payment of ₹10 lakh, the men were demanding ₹2 lakh more from the complainant by threatening his life. Poul has three cases registered against him - two in Hadapsar, Pune and one in Khairwadi, Mumbai - all three of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

During the court hearing, PSI Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station stated that witnesses have co-operated with the police but the accused has not. Therefore, he might harm the witnesses if released on bail. Moreover, the defence lawyer claimed that the accused is ready to co-operate.

