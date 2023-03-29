Medical student jumps off Sassoon hospital building, dies

A first year student at BJ Medical College jumped off from the Sassoon General Hospital building on Wednesday morning. Police said initial probe reveals that depression could be the reason for taking the extreme step.

The victim was a resident of Sinhagad Road area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said that the student jumped off from the third floor of the building at around 10:30 am and was grievously hurt. She died while undergoing treatment at around 4:30 pm.

“The identity of the deceased was established with the help of the mobile phone she was carrying, and her parents were informed. A preliminary probe revealed that she was depressed,” said Ravi Gawade, assistant police inspector.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

