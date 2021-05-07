Medicinal plants in demand for terrace and balcony gardens

Pune: The current scenario of medical oxygen scarcity during the Covid pandemic has seen a preference among residents to opt for medicinal plants, known to improve air quality as per the traditional medicine system, for their private gardens.

Nurseries in the city are seeing a rise in demand for plants like tulsi, turmeric, ashwagandha (withania somnifera) over the past few months.

Medical experts caution residents to contact doctors before consuming any medicinal plant or herb as a cure or prevention against Covid-19.

“Many customers are buying tulsi nowadays as it is known to increase the supply of oxygen and absorbs harmful gases like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide. Even as the shop is closed because of the lockdown timings, many are contacting us and visiting us in person. Demand for turmeric and ashwagandha is also on the rise,” said Ravi Dhole, who runs a nursery in Vimannagar.

Bapu Survase from Krupa plant nursery, Uruli Kanchan, said, “Generally, the demand for tulsi increases during Aashadi Ekadashi festival, but this time it is seen as we are in the grip of Covid pandemic. Customers are going by the advice of elders and following the traditional medicine system and buying plants that purifies the air.”

“The demand for indoor and garden plants is seen during the last weeks of May as monsoon starts in June. Rose plants are the favourite, but residents are now buying tulsi and other medicinal plants,” said Ulhas Patil, Balaji Rose nursery, Singhad road.

Swapnil Deshmukh, an Ayurvedic doctor, said, “As per the traditional medicine system, certain plants are good for health and its constituents are scientifically proved to provide health immunity.”

“We get oxygen from tulsi and planting more than one rope of the plant is beneficial. Intake of certain medicinal plants daily is important for health,” said Dr Ashwini Varpe.

Ajay Aggarwal of Wanowrie, who has a big terrace garden at his place, said, “I believe in growing my own oxygen and food so I grow herbs and veggies at my place. Every plant gives oxygen so maintaining a habit of plantation is important.”

Pooja Kale of Baner said, “I have a separate section of medicinal plants at my terrace garden. Earlier people used to question on why I give so much space to these plants which are not attractive, but now they are following suit because of the pandemic situation.”