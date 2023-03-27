Meeting fails to find solution over Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, protest on April 2

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune district administration and members of the Toll Naka Sangharsh Samiti conducted a meeting on Monday, to seek solution over the issue of removal of the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza. However, the Toll Naka Sangharsh Samit an umbrella organisation of residents from five tehsils of Pune district are determined to create a stir on Sunday, April 2 to remove the toll post.

For the protest on April 2, the samiti met the officials of Nasrapur Rajgad police station on Monday to ensure there are no issues with the law and order during the protest.

In this meeting, sub-divisional officer of Haveli Sanjay Aswale, Bhor sub-divisional officer Rajendra Kachare, sub-divisional police officer Dhananjay Patil, NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam, Bhor tehsildar Sachin Patil, Haveli tehsildar Kiran Sarwade, toll contractor company officer Amit Bhatia, Rajgad police senior inspector Sachin Patil along with Dyaneshwar Mauli Darwatkar, Shailesh Sonwane from Toll Sangharsh Committee were present.

Dyaneshwar Darwatkar, a member of the committee said, “The meeting was held to find a solution, however, we are firm on holding the protest. The district administration must remove all toll plazas as they are illegally taking toll for the public.”

Sanjay Kadam, the NHAI Pune project officer said, “We tried to present our side about the toll operations. The decision to remove the toll plaza is not in our hands. We have not given any letter regarding removal of the toll post. The decision is taken by the central government, and we only follow orders.”

Sub-divisional officer of Haveli Sanjay Aswale said that the toll is creating unrest among locals and the law must be followed to seek its removal.

Bhor sub-divisional officer Rajendra Kachare said, “The decision must be taken strategically. In the next two days, a meeting will be held with the Pune district collector to resolve this issue.”