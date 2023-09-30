Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Members of Ganesh mandal from Sangli booked for flouting norms

Members of Ganesh mandal from Sangli booked for flouting norms

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Six members of a mandal in Sangli have been booked for participating in a Ganesh immersion procession without permission; a resident died from a heart attack during the procession.

Six members of a mandal in Sangli have been booked for allegedly participating in Ganesh immersion procession without taking proper permission, said police.

Six mandal members booked under sections 188,209,289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The members belong to Trimurti Ganesh mandal in Dudhari village, Walwa tehsil in Sangli district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sanjay Harugde, police inspector at Islampur police station, said, “We have booked six mandal members under sections 188,209,289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.’’

On Monday night, Pravin Yashwant Shirtode, 35, a resident of Dudhari village died due to heart attack after he was allegedly exposed to high sound during immersion procession in the village.

However, police refuted all allegations and said he was a heart patient and died due to heart attack.

“The cases are not related,” said police.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police heart attack permission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP