Mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius in Pune 3 times in April

PUNE Despite the scorching heat, Pune in April has been relatively cooler than expected. Since the beginning of April, mercury levels have touched 40.1 degrees Celsius only on three occasions as per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 7, April 8, and April 26 this year, Shivajinagar reported day temperatures of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows this April was unusual as far as the weather was concerned. It was cooler as cooler as compared to the April months in the past few years. The all-time record of the highest temperature in April was recorded in 1987, which was 43.3 degrees Celsius. In April 2019, the city recorded a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, and in 2020 recorded a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature reported on Tuesday was only two degrees Celsius above normal. Other parts of the city like Chinchwad and Lavale reported day temperatures higher than 41 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, data for the last decade suggests that day temperatures in April can reach as high as 43 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that day temperatures in parts of Pune like Pashan touched 40.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“Chinchwad and Magarpatta reported day temperatures of 41.3 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively. Lavale reported 40.4 degrees Celsius during the day on Tuesday. Lohegaon was relatively cooler with day temperatures touching 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday,” said Kashyapi.

He said that from April 28 onwards, some parts of central Maharashtra may experience heatwave-like situations till the end of the month.

“But mercury in Pune may touch around 40 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures may vary between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius by the end of the month and the sky will remain clear,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this, night temperatures in the city have also been on the higher side. According to IMD, this April saw the second coldest night in the last decade when mercury dropped to 14.5 degree Celsius on April 1. After that, night temperatures have seen a significant rise in Pune, adding to the heat.