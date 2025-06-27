Merged villages in PMC limits to get 5-crore boost; state considers tax amnesty

Pune: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed immediate measures to address long-standing civic issues in the 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits in 2021. Despite being part of the civic body for over three years, many of these areas continue to lack even basic urban infrastructure. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde chaired the meeting with Pune’s elected representatives at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

Shinde, who also heads the state urban development department (UDD), announced an allocation of ₹5 crore specifically for the development of these merged villages. A separate ₹5 crore was approved for the newly formed Phursungi–Uruli Devachi Municipal Council. The decision was taken during a review meeting with Pune’s elected representatives at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Allocating ₹5 crore for the newly established Phursungi Uruli Devachi Municipal Council and ₹5 crore for the development of the 23 villages newly included in the Pune Municipal Corporation,” Shinde later posted on X.

Despite paying higher property tax since the merger, residents of these villages—where real estate had been more affordable and witnessed a housing boom over the last decade—have struggled with daily civic issues such as waterlogging, overflowing sewage, unpaved roads, poor street lighting, and lack of waste management.

Shinde instructed officials to immediately address complaints about the persistent foul odour from the garbage depot at Ambegaon Budruk by ensuring scientific waste segregation and disposal. He also directed that water from Jambhulwadi Lake, which holds up to 65 million cubic feet, be tested for drinking quality and, if deemed safe, be supplied to residents of Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, and nearby villages.

As part of the broader relief measures, the state government is considering to approve an amnesty scheme to recover long-pending property tax dues from residents in the merged areas. The move comes amid growing protests by residents over what they claim are excessive tax rates imposed without improving civic services. Shinde clarified that future assessments must follow UDD guidelines.

“Implement an amnesty scheme immediately to recover pending taxes in the 23 villages and impose taxes as per the guidelines of the urban development department,” he said.

On Thursday, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal visited the PMC headquarters and reviewed tax-related concerns raised by residents. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Misal acknowledged the dissatisfaction over tax rates. “Residents in the merged villages feel the tax burden is too high and have stopped paying. The state government is considering a staggered increase so that residents are not overburdened all at once,” she said.

Many of these villages—previously governed by gram panchayats—have seen rapid residential growth, but continue to lack integrated civic services. The recent announcements are expected to offer some relief to thousands of families who feel neglected under PMC jurisdiction.

In another key decision, Shinde ordered the reinstatement of 626 gram panchayat employees removed from service after the merger due to technical issues in the organisational transition. The state now plans to absorb them within PMC’s administrative structure.

Among those present at the meeting were Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, MLA Vijay Shivtare, UDD principal secretary KH Govindraj, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, zilla parishad CEO Gajanan Patil, and senior department officials.

PMC’s solar push to cut electricity costs

Minister Madhuri Misal reviewed PMC’s 50 MW solar power project executed in collaboration with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (Mahapreit). Once completed, the project is expected to make PMC self-sufficient in power needs, reducing reliance on external electricity boards and significantly cutting operational costs, said officials.