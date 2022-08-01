Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues

As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues.

These issues include services of cantonment board employees; civic services including infrastructure; transfer of land among others.

The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.

Sameeksha Bhandari, a resident of Pune Cantonment, said, “We want a public discussion on the issue which must be attended by senior officials from the army and cantonment board. Also, Indian Defence Estate Service officers from Delhi headquarters must be invited to the seminar. The views of all stakeholders must be taken before excision takes place in the area.”

“The transfer of real estate assets is one major area and a more simplified version of the clause mentioned in the modalities proposed must be presented before the public,” he added.

Amit Gharsund, a resident of Khadki Cantonment, said, “The decision to merge cantonment areas with corporations must be done carefully where the public is more interested in holder of a right of occupancy (HOR) policy of the government. The central and state government must deliberate on this issue and subject experts and residents with expertise in the subject must be invited before the final merger takes place.”

Vinod Mathurawala, former vice-president of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), said, “More clarity is required on all the matters as it is just a preliminary stage. Once the opinion of the state government and cantonment board opinion comes on the table, the final decision will be made as per the negotiations.”

Manish Anand, former Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) vice-president, said, “House of occupancy rights is an issue and the land in cantonment belongs to the union of India, but when the land is transferred to the state government, the laws of the municipal corporation does not recognise this type of transfer under the Bombay Municipal Act.”

“What about slums and what will happen after the civil properties become fair hold? A detailed discussion under a proper revised municipal corporation act is needed. Civic infrastructure transfer and FSI instructions are also major issues which need to be addressed,” he added.

He also demanded a policy paper on HOR rights by the MOD on the issue.

Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune. The ministry of defence (MoD) in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of the Maharashtra government had sought its opinion for consideration of the ministry for taking a decision of excision proposal of the central government.

The MoD had proposed that proprietary rights of the government of India in all properties, assets and liabilities in respect of the excise area shall stand transferred to the state government for free and the proprietary rights of the cantonment area in respect of the area excised shall be transferred to the state municipality free of cost subject to the condition that the ownership over the vacant lands shall be retained by the MoD.

The modalities state that services of cantonment board employees with their service conditions shall be protected post excision of civil areas and their services shall stand transferred to the state government and terms of conditions of their services shall remain protected. Cantonment board employees who are not willing to serve under the state municipality or are surplus to the requirements of the cantonment board may be transferred to the local station HQ, Army Establishment and if accepted by them otherwise such employees shall be suitably absorbed in central government organisation.

Regarding civic services, the modalities proposed state that the fire brigade shall be transferred free of cost to the state government and the state municipality will be allowed to use the buildings till arrangements are made by them.

The cantonment board office shall also be made available for use by the state municipality free of rent till alternative arrangements are made by them but not exceeding six months from the date of excision.