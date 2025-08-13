Metro supervisor assaulted by five men

Pune: A metro supervisor was injured when he was assaulted with wooden sticks by five men after their car hit the rear end of a pickup tempo on duty at the Balewadi–Shivajinagar metro route. The incident occurred around 11pm on August 9, near Yashada gate on Baner road. The tempo, which was carrying cube samples for metro testing, overturned due to the impact. Following the collision, the accused allegedly attacked both the tempo driver and the supervisor. (Shutterstock)

Supervisor Mukesh Kumar Ramswaroop Singh (47), a resident of Narveer Tanajiwadi in Shivajinagar, filed a complaint at Chaturshrungi Police Station. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Suresh Hiramann Ramavat (21), Karan Nilesh Meghawat (21), Rahul Bichha Meghawat (20), Jeevan Ramesh Meghawat (23) and Shashi Tarasingh Meghawat (29), all residents of Laman Tanda near Sewalal Mandir in Pashan.

According to the police, Mukesh Kumar, supervisor at the metro construction site, was bringing cube samples for testing for the metro project, in the company’s pickup vehicle, driven by driver Dinesh Choudhary.

At around 11pm, a car came from the direction of the Rural Police petrol pump and rammed into the pickup from behind. When the people in the car started hurling abuses, the driver drove ahead. However, near Vidyapeeth Chowk, the car overtook and blocked the pickup, forcing it to stop. Four men got down from the car, picked up wooden sticks lying on the road, and smashed the pickup’s windows.

They also dragged the driver and the complainant out and assaulted them with the sticks. A passerby alerted the police who arrived promptly at the spot. The police team caught all the five accused. The driver and the complainant were taken to Aundh Hospital for treatment. Police said further investigation is on.