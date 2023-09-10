MIMH host workshop for suicide prevention

PUNE

The event held on Saturday was aimed at empowering healthcare practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify, support, and intervene effectively in suicide-related situations. (HT PHOTO)

In a proactive effort to address the critical issue of suicide prevention, the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health (MIMH), on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day hosted a one-day workshop designed for healthcare professionals in the city. The event held on Saturday was aimed at empowering healthcare practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify, support, and intervene effectively in suicide-related situations.

Suicide remains a pressing public health concern, with a profound impact on individuals, families, and communities across the nation. Healthcare professionals are often the first point of contact for individuals struggling with mental health, making their role in suicide prevention pivotal.

The workshop featured experts in the field of mental health, suicide prevention, and crisis intervention, who led engaging and informative sessions throughout the day.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, director-professor of MIMH, Pune, Dr Shubhangi Parkar, dean, Vedanta Institute of Medical Sciences, Palghar, Dr Nishikant Thorat, CEO of MIMH, Pune, Dr Arun Humne, dean Government Medical College, Nandurbar and Dr Praful Kapse, organising secretary and department head of Psychiatric Social Work, MIMH inaugurated the workshop.

Dr Chandanwale said there is a rampant increase in suicide rates across the world. As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) during the year 2021, as many as 1,64,033 people died by suicide. He emphasised the importance of taking preventive measures as suicide is preventable. “It is important to manage daily life stressors and whenever one cannot manage the stress needs to seek help rather than taking steps to harm self,” he said.

Dr Shubhangi Parkar said, the negative events and failures in life should be taken as learning and that one should have a positive outlook towards life. She narrated a story of a student who after passing only 3 subjects out of five was seen distributing sweets with the thought that now he only needed to take an exam for two subjects.

Healthcare professionals learned how to identify the warning signs and risk factors associated with suicidal ideation, protective factors the stage of individuals undergoing distress, and how one can seek help.

Dr Kapse explained the psychological aspects of suicide and psychosocial and supportive interventions for persons having suicidal thoughts. He also highlighted the importance of life skills among youths, and gatekeeper training in schools, colleges, and communities.

