Mind your language: Ajit Pawar tells politicians

While not naming any leader, Pawar said, I urge even my party colleagues to refrain from making personal attacks

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concerns over the language used by political leaders against their rivals and asked them to refrain from making personal attacks and using abusive words.

Ajit Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan’s memorial in Karad to commemorate the freedom fighter’s death anniversary on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Speaking at the Yashwantrao Chavan’s memorial in Karad to commemorate the freedom fighter’s death anniversary on Saturday, Pawar said, “The visionary leadership of Chavan as the first chief minister of Maharashtra helped in the development of the state.”

“In the history of Maharashtra’s politics, leaders across party lines shared a cordial relationship and despite differences in political ideologies they respected each other and refrained from mud-slinging. Nowadays, leaders are making personal attacks and using foul language. On the occasion of Chavan’s anniversary, I request leaders to refrain from using abusive language against their leaders in the opposition,” he said.

While not naming any leader, Pawar said, “I urge even my party colleagues to refrain from making personal attacks”

Meanwhile, on seat sharing in the state, he said that there has not been any discussion with Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue, but will take decision based on the “electoral merit” of candidate.

“Currently, five state elections are underway. After these polls, there will be discussion on seat sharing,” he added.

Pawar reviewed the under-construction education commissionerate head office in Pune on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

