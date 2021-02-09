Minimum temperature in city and state set to rise after Feb 9: IMD

Pune city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius while Nashik reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra with 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, night temperature in Pune was cooler than that of Mahabaleshwar. Pune reported 9.6 degree Celsius during night whereas Mahabaleshwar 12.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The night temperature in Pune was 1.8 degrees cooler than normal. The day temperature was reported to be around 29.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees cooler than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that the northerly cooler winds are penetrating in the state leading to a drop in temperature. “There will be a marginal drop in minimum temperature till February 9 evening. After this the night temperature will see a gradual increase in the state,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department noted that after a marginal decrease in night temperature till evening of February 9, the night temperature across the state is likely to record a gradual increase.

He further added that there are no cold wave situations in the state.

“The drop is gradual and not major and hence, there are no cold wave-like situations in the State. Parts of Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada have also witnessed below normal day and night temperature,” said Kashyapi.