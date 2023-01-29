Minimum temperature in Pune expected to drop from February 2 onwards

PUNE The minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Sunday was similar to that of Lonavla. The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Lonavla was recorded to be 12.8 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city temperature is expected to rise slightly in the coming two days.

“The minimum temperature is expected to rise by two to three degree Celsius across Pune and will then start to reduce from February 2 onwards,” said officials.

KS Hosalikar, head of IMD, Pune, said, “The state will experience light winters in the coming four to five days. In the past two days, the maximum temperature in and around Mumbai saw a sudden increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius which too is expected to go down gradually in the coming 48 hours.”

In the coming two days the minimum temperature in Pune would be around 14 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, from February 2 onwards the minimum temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the state’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Aurangabad at 10.9 degree Celsius while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius at Santacruz.