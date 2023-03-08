Home / Cities / Pune News / Minimum temperature of Pune falls by 5 degree Celsius

Minimum temperature of Pune falls by 5 degree Celsius

ByJigar Hindocha
Mar 08, 2023 05:45 PM IST

The minimum temperature in Pune was expected to be around 18 degree Celsius however significant drop is recorded due to light rains and hail in a few parts of the district

The chill in the air has returned in Pune city as the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very light rain is expected in the city on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very light rain is expected in the city on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Pune was expected to be around 18 degree Celsius however significant drop is recorded due to light rains and hail in a few parts of Maharashtra and Pune district on March 6 and 7 respectively.

According to IMD, very light rain is expected in the city on Wednesday.

“A core zone of wind interaction in upper air which is very likely to shift eastward in a couple of days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

“The wind coming from the Bay of Bengal is responsible for partial moisture incursion. High temperature, increase in moisture level and interaction of winds from different directions, resulted in local instability in isolated areas of north-central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

At Lohegaon observatory, the minimum temperature was 15.6 degree Celsius while at Magarpatta and Chinchwad minimum temperature was 19.7 and 18.7 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out