Minimum temperatures forecast to get warmer in next few days: IMD

PUNE With no active weather system over Maharashtra or India, minimum temperatures in the next few days are likely to be warmer than normal, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. However, Pune may witness an early morning haze and reduced visibility, according to the weather department.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said, “Next western disturbance will be seen on the night of February 13 which is likely to be feeble. Central India and parts of Vidarbha may expect slight clouding around February 15. Minimum temperature across four meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra are likely to be around 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.”

On Friday, highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was 35.2 degrees Celsius at Ratnagiri and the lowest minimum temperature reported was 11.3 degrees Celsius at Nashik.

“Northerly winds bring cold to the state. In the next few days, from time to time easterly winds will be blocking northerly winds. Minimum temperature will be on the higher side. There is a slow rise in minimum temperature expected which will be around two to four degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi said that for Pune city, the sky will be clear.

“Pune may witness cloudy skies on February 13 and February 14. A haze is likely in the city for the next few days. The cooler winds may continue in Maharashtra till March 8. During this time, minimum temperatures are likely to be near normal,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Pune city reported a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius.