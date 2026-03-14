Pune: Maharashtra public health minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday directed officials to carry out health infrastructure projects across the state in coordination with local elected representatives and to prioritise filling vacancies in rural, tribal and Naxal-affected areas, said officials. Minister orders to speed up health infrastructure works, fill rural vacancies

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the Mantralaya on Friday to assess the progress of health infrastructure works and facilities developed under the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) funding programme.

Several legislators, including Prakash Solanke, Suresh Dhas, Saroj Ahire, Shrijaya Chavan, Narayan Patil, Suhas Babar, Amol Khatal, Gopichand Padalkar, Amsha Padvi, Manjulatabai Gavit, Dr Milind Narote and Umesh Yawalkar, and senior officials attended the meet.

Abitkar directed officials to fast-track 80% completed projects for early inauguration and submit proposals related to manpower requirements in advance for remaining plans.

He said that vacant posts in health institutions located in tribal, remote and Naxal-affected regions should be filled on priority. “Bills for contractors should be cleared only after verifying the quality and standard of work. Any complaint about irregularities will be taken seriously,” Abitkar said.

MLA Shrijaya Chavan demanded deployment of general physicians along with specialist doctors at health centres and the introduction of dialysis services. MLA Amol Khatal sought early completion of pending works in Sangamner, while MLA Suhas Babar demanded filling of vacant posts at the health facility in Pare village of Khanapur, said officials.

MLA Saroj Ahire raised the issue of vacant medical officer posts at the Girnare primary health centre and requested the appointment of a full-time technician for a sonography machine. She also sought land allocation for a hospital at Bhagur.