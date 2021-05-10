Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor booked for attacking man who allegedly caught his theft
A 16-year-old boy was booked by Pune police for attacking a 19-year-old who had caught him over suspicion of stealing in Mundhwa area of Pune on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:03 PM IST
A 16-year-old boy was booked by Pune police for attacking a 19-year-old who had caught him over suspicion of stealing in Mundhwa area of Pune on Sunday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Rohan Pawar (19), a resident of Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa.

The teenager was caught by the residents of Keshavnagar around 9:30pm on Saturday as they believed that he was trying to steal from people under the cover of darkness.

“We have not found anything that was stolen from him, but we have registered the case based on the complaint. We have informed his family and called him tomorrow (Tuesday) to the police station,” said police sub inspector Gajanan Bhosale of Koregaon Park police station.

According to the complainant, the teenager returned to the area and attacked on his left knee with a sharp weapon.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Koregaon Park police station.

