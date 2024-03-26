 Minor boy drowns in canal near Ghorpadi - Hindustan Times
Minor boy drowns in canal near Ghorpadi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 26, 2024 08:04 PM IST

A fourteen-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Ghorpadi late on Monday, said police.

A missing case was lodged at Mundhwa police station by the parents following the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim got into the waters to beat the scorching heat but was swept away in a strong water current.

According to the central fire brigade, the corpse was pulled out on Monday night as the victim could not be traced after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Paras Sachin Prasanna, a resident of Ghorpadi.

Central fire brigade officials said that Paras went for a swim and got carried away by the water.

Sanjay Patange, inspector of Wanowrie police station, said that on receiving the distress call, the regional fire brigade personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation was carried out.

“The body was found during late monday night after which it was sent for autopsy and an accidental death related case has been lodged,” he said.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
