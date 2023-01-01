Minor boy on a speeding bike kills woman in Pune

A 15-year-old minor who was speeding his motorcycle, knocked down a 40-year-old woman to death on the Pune-Satara highway near Katraj, police said.

According to Police on 28 December the accused was riding the motorcycle, while his father was sitting pillion. The perpetrator knocked down the victim, Mahadevi Pandhare, around 5:15 pm near Swagat Hotel.

Damaji Pandhare, the victim’s husband, stated in his complaint that the accused’s father, Mariaapa Nalkani, knew his son a minor, is not legally allowed to ride a motorcycle. He still allowed him to ride the bike when the culprit knocked down the victim due to his rash, irresponsible riding. The complainant claimed that both the father and son were to blame for the death.

S Deshmukh, police sub-inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station said, “Minor is not allowed to drive or ride any vehicle, even after knowing this minor’s father allowed him to ride a motorcycle which further led to an accident.’’

Deshmukh went on to say that based on the complaint filed by the victim’s husband, police have filed a case against the two and further investigation is underway.

“A case has been filed at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said.