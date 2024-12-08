Minor detained with firearm in Pune

Pune police detained a minor with a firearm linked to local gangs; he confessed to buying it from a friend. Previous criminal record noted.
Pune: The Pune city police crime branch on Friday detained a minor in possession of a firearm.
According to the police, station officer Dyaneshwar Chitte of Crime Branch Unit 3 while patrolling in Dhayari area received a tip-off of a minor seen carrying a pistol and moving in a suspicious manner in Ganeshnagar.
After being detained, the juvenile confessed to buying the firearm from a friend who had purchased it from Madhya Pradesh. The underaged is a criminal on record with cases like robbery, attempt to robbery, and firearm filed against him at Uttamnagar and Sinhagad Road police stations, said a police official.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the case could be connected to local gang networks or other criminal activities, according to the police.
Sinhagad Road Police Station has filed a case under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act and 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.