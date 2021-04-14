Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor driving goods vehicle dies in road accident
pune news

Minor driving goods vehicle dies in road accident

A 16-year-old boy driving a goods vehicle on Bopdev ghat met with an accident and lost his life
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST
HT Image

A 16-year-old boy driving a goods vehicle on Bopdev ghat met with an accident and lost his life. Three others, also all minors, have been seriously injured in the accident. The boy lost control after trying to overtake and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.

All the four are friends, according to police, aged between 16 and 17 years. One of the minors had access to the vehicle at his home and all planned to visit Kanifnath on Monday in the vehicle.

On their way back, they stopped to eat vada pav on Bapdev ghat.

After this, Omkar was driving the tempo and he tried to overtake another vehicle, but lost control and collided with the vehicle.

Two of the four are critically injured and undergoing treatment in hospital. Another unidentified young man is slightly injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP