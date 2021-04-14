Minor driving goods vehicle dies in road accident

A 16-year-old boy driving a goods vehicle on Bopdev ghat met with an accident and lost his life. Three others, also all minors, have been seriously injured in the accident. The boy lost control after trying to overtake and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.

All the four are friends, according to police, aged between 16 and 17 years. One of the minors had access to the vehicle at his home and all planned to visit Kanifnath on Monday in the vehicle.

On their way back, they stopped to eat vada pav on Bapdev ghat.

After this, Omkar was driving the tempo and he tried to overtake another vehicle, but lost control and collided with the vehicle.

Two of the four are critically injured and undergoing treatment in hospital. Another unidentified young man is slightly injured.