Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor girl raped inside her house in Katraj
pune news

Minor girl raped inside her house in Katraj

A man is accused of raping a minor girl in her house in the Sukhsagarnagar area of Katraj on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:14 PM IST
HT Image

A man is accused of raping a minor girl in her house in the Sukhsagarnagar area of Katraj on Tuesday.

Akshay Sable, a resident of Duttnagar, Katraj, is the accused and the victim’s mother has lodged a complaint at the Bibwewadi police station.

According to police, the victim and the accused knew each other. Taking advantage of this, he entered the victim’s house on Tuesday afternoon when the girl was alone at home, and raped her.

The victim then informed her mother about the incident. The mother rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. Bibwewadi police are investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP