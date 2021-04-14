Minor girl raped inside her house in Katraj

A man is accused of raping a minor girl in her house in the Sukhsagarnagar area of Katraj on Tuesday.

Akshay Sable, a resident of Duttnagar, Katraj, is the accused and the victim’s mother has lodged a complaint at the Bibwewadi police station.

According to police, the victim and the accused knew each other. Taking advantage of this, he entered the victim’s house on Tuesday afternoon when the girl was alone at home, and raped her.

The victim then informed her mother about the incident. The mother rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. Bibwewadi police are investigating the case.