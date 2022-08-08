Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune

A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.

Later he repeatedly raped her by threatening to kill her. In July, the accused and his friend forcefully abducted her and kept her in Mumbai.

Swargate police said we had sent her to a government hospital for medical examination. During the treatment, the girl said that she was repeatedly raped by her neighbour according to which we have registered a case and arrested the accused.

The police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.