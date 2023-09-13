Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor patient dies as ambulance hits truck

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 13, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Admitted to a hospital in Satara, The deceased’s parents decided to shift him to a Mumbai-based hospital after he was diagnosed with cancer

Pune: A 14-year-old patient going to Mumbai for cancer treatment died in a road accident when the ambulance collided with a truck on Pune-Mumbai highway on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Dari Pool on the highway at around 2:30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Ankush Awatade of Lendave-Chinchole village in Mangalwedha tehsil of Solapur district. Admitted to a hospital in Satara, his parents decided to shift him to a Mumbai-based hospital after he was diagnosed with cancer.

According to the police, the ambulance driven by Saddam Sutar rammed into a truck while overtaking a Mumbai-bound truck.

Mohan Deshmukh, sub-inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said, “The patient died, and his three family members and ambulance driver were severely injured. Sutar was shifted to a hospital in Satara the next day.”

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has filed a case against Sutar under Sections 279, 304(a), 338 of the IPC and Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

