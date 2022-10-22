Missing since Monday rains, body of food delivery staffer found in Pune

Pune: The body of a food delivery person, reportedly washed away during the brief intense rainfall spell on Monday, was recovered in Kondhwa five days later, police officials said on Friday.

The body of Sanjay Kumar Yadav (31) of Bhojpur in Bihar was found stuck in the nullah near Pristine Viva Society in Mohammadwadi by the maids from Krishnanagar at 7 am on Friday.

According to the Kondhwa police, the victim’s last point of contact was a nullah near Sanskriti School in Undri on the night of October 17 when heavy rains triggered massive waterlogging in some parts of the city.

As Yadav did not return home after completing his job at a food delivery firm Zomato, his younger brother filed a missing complaint at Undri police chowki on October 18 stating that his brother had gone missing a day before while he had gone to deliver a food parcel in Undri.

Assistant inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar said, “The food delivery firm Zomato informed Yadav’s last location was near Sanskriti School in Undri. He could have been swept away in the overflowing nullah in Undri during the heavy rains on Monday.”

The victim was wearing the food delivery firm’s T-shirt that helped the police in identification. The body was later sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy.

Pratik Yadav, brother of the deceased, said, “My brother moved to Pune in search of job and had joined the firm two months ago. He was married and has an eight-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. My brother had called me around 10 pm on October 17 saying that he was on his way to deliver a food parcel and would return home,” said Pratik.

Usgaonkar said, “A woman customer had called the company informing about non-delivery of food parcel. Based on the last call location of the victim, it was found that he was near Sanskriti School.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Zomato Pune did not respond to repeated calls and messages till the time of going to press.