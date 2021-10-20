Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Mixed response from Pune colleges on first day of reopening
pune news

Mixed response from Pune colleges on first day of reopening

The state higher education department announced colleges would reopen from October 20 in the state. Several prominent colleges in Pune like Fergusson College, S P College and others started offline lectures, while colleges like Modern College remained shut
Even after getting official permission to reopen from the state government, Pune colleges preferred to remain closed in the city on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:24 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Even after getting official permission to reopen from the state government, colleges preferred to remain closed in the city on Wednesday. The state higher education department announced colleges would reopen from October 20 in the state. Several prominent colleges like Fergusson College, S P College and others started offline lectures, while colleges like Modern College remained shut.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued detailed guidelines regarding opening up of college campuses, students safety and most importantly, that only students with both vaccination doses would be allowed in classrooms for lectures.

“Though we have received the SPPU guidelines about college reopening, we have not yet started college for students. It will most probably start after Diwali vacations. By then all other safety related arrangements would also be complete. We are going to start college lectures in a phase-wise manner and have informed students to take both doses of the vaccination,” said the principal of one college, speaking anonymously.

“We have not yet started any of the offline classes as there are no clear guidelines given from the SPPU or the state higher education department. The students will be called in a phase-wise manner, initially for practical classes and later on actual classroom lectures will start. But offline lectures would start after Diwali and not immediately,” said Shamakant Deshmukh, vice-principal of Modern College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Shivajinagar.

RELATED STORIES

“ None of the classes will be held online. We are following all the Covid protocols given by the state government. iIt will take a month for things to be streamlined. On the first day 80 classes of various standards from Class 11 to postgraduate were held physically in the classrooms,” said Prof Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

100% beneficiaries in 18-45 age group vaxed with first Covid dose in Pune

Multiplexes, theatres to reopen in Pune on Friday; single-screens after Diwali

Reporting of tuberculosis cases in PMC down in last two years

Revenue higher than last year despite fewer property registrations in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP