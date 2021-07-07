MLA funds being used for private societies, activists allege

Civic activists have filed a complaint with the district collector alleging that MLAs’ development funds are being used for private housing societies.

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani said, “MLA Sunil Tingre used his MLA local area development fund for private housing societies and carried out drainage and road works. He had spent almost Rs2.33 crore on these works which is not allowed legally. There are norms to use MLA development funds and it is mandatory to use it for the same.”

Sukhrani added, “I am filing a complaint with the district collector and divisional commissioner.”

MLA Sunil Tingre said, “The administration should take care that works get carried out as per provisions.”

Meanwhile, an administrative officer from the collector’s office on condition of anonymity, said, “In municipal areas, there is duplication of roles. Most works are carried out by the corporation. But considering that MLAs are suggesting works in housing societies, this is not the first time such works are being executes. Many previous elected members carried out such works.”