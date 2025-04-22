Menu Explore
MMC starts probe against Dr Ghaisas in pregnant woman case

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 22, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The MMC, which took suo motu cognisance of the case, had issued a show-cause notice to Dr Ghaisas on April 9, seeking an explanation regarding the incident

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Monday initiated an inquiry against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas, the treating doctor of a 37-year-old woman who died last month after allegedly being denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH).

The MMC, which took suo motu cognisance of the case, had issued a show-cause notice to Dr Ghaisas on April 9, seeking an explanation regarding the incident. Although the council had summoned both Dr Ghaisas and the deceased woman’s family for Monday’s hearing, the doctor remained absent, citing the recent case filed against him by Alankar police, officials said.

Dr Ghaisas has already been booked for negligence by Alankar police, following a report by an expert panel from Sassoon General Hospital.

“Dr Ghaisas sent an email on Sunday evening informing the council that he would not be able to attend the hearing,” said Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator, MMC. “However, a large number of the woman’s family members and relatives were present for the proceedings.”

Dr Rughwani added that all treatment documents from DMH have been received. “To complete the inquiry, we will also need medical records from Surya Hospital, Indira IVF, and Manipal Hospital. These will be formally requested. If Dr Ghaisas is found guilty of professional misconduct, the council has the authority to suspend his license for a specified period, or even revoke his registration permanently,” he said.

