MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak

A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MGNL) pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported.

According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot. The staff of MNGL which supplies piped gas to the consumer was alerted and so was the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the water pipeline, too, was punctured.

Initially, the fire brigade department requested the electricity board to discontinue the power supply in the area. Soon after MNGL- and water supply department- staffers repaired both pipelines, the fire brigade department removed the fallen tree from the road. The said Gulmohar tree had a trunk measuring three to five metre in diameter and the road was finally cleared for traffic at 10.40 am, nearly six hours after the tree crashed to the ground and blocked the road.

One of the firemen, Vijay Chaure, said that had the tree fallen a little later when the streets get busy, it would have crushed vehicles and led to casualties. “We reached the spot at 7.10 am however the gas and water had got mixed up and hence, it took time to coordinate with the other departments and clear the road.”

In a separate tree falling incident reported at Alankar theatre at around 3.10 am on Thursday, a giant Peepal tree fell on the road near the theatre. Two fire brigade teams comprising 12 firemen were pressed into service and they cleared the road by 6.30 am. Fortunately, no injury was reported.

According to the fire brigade department, as many as 14 tree falls and seven short circuit incidents have been reported in the last two days due to heavy rains.

