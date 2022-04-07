MNS appoints new Pune city chief after party leader takes different stand on loudspeaker directive

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city unit president, Vasant More, was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray, after he did not comply Thackeray’s directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.

More had earlier said that as a party functionary, he has to endorse Thackeray’s demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people’s representative, he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward. More is a representative from the Katraj-Kondwa ward that has a sizeable Muslim population.

According to MNS office bearers, More took a soft stand on Thackeray’s decision, which backfired. As a city unit president, it was his duty to abide by the party chief and not bring personal opinions into the fore.

“I am working for all the communities and hence have been elected. Raj Thackeray gave orders to remove loud speakers from mosques in Gudi Padwa Melawa. The area which I represent has a sizeable Muslim population. If I want to be re-elected, I cannot favour a certain community and have to look after all the people,” said More.

Newly elected party president Babar said, “Raj Thackeray called me to Mumbai and handed me the letter of the city unit presided. I am happy and will try to give justice to the post. All instructions given by the party leader will be followed. I met More and requested him to cooperate on the issue.”

NCP, BJP, Sena gives offer to More

Natinalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap gave an open invitation to More and asked him to join the NCP. “Vasant More is most welcome in NCP. If he wishes he can join the party. The NCP will give justice to More,” said Jagtap.

More also received invitations from Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

More said, “I am still a part of the MNS. I was sacked from the post of the city unit chief, but still have the workers post with me. It is true that other parties including Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP offered me to join their party’s, but I am with the MNS.”