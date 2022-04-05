MNS city chief opposes Raj’s tirade against mosque loudspeakers

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray spoke of countering the ‘azaan’ (call for Muslim prayer) from loudspeakers atop mosques with Hanuman Chalisa. Thackeray had made the statement during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on Saturday and had asked the state government to shut down loudspeakers used by mosques to call out for prayers.

However, this statement did not resonate well with party workers in Pune. The party’s city unit president, Vasant More, has denied to act on Thackeray’s instructions.

“Though I am the party’s city unit chief, I am also an elected representative in the PMC from Katraj-Kondhwa area. These areas have a sizeable Muslim population and I have maintained good relations with all the communities. After Thackeray’s announcement, the Muslim residents inquired if I would also agitate on this matter as the holy month of Ramzan has begun. I will not protest with the party on this issue,” said More.

With More having difficulty to follow Thackeray’s instructions due to the sizeable Muslim population in his ward, he cannot put his views in front of the party chief. “I am a small worker and cannot request the party to rethink its stand. I am known for my developmental works for the community. If I want to be re-elected, I cannot do anything. However, the MNS has other leaders in Pune and other state-level leaders will take a unanimous decision about it.”

Muslim leaders quit party

Charging MNS with attaining a communal approach rather than a developmental one, one of its Muslim leader, Majid Shaikh, who is the branch head of MNS in Pune ,on Tuesday resigned from the party citing that the political stand of the party’s chief Raj Thackeray has changed.

Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena’s vice-president Shaibaz Punjabi also resigned from the party over Thackeray’s statement.

More said, “I would visit the homes of these office bearers and request them to withdraw their resignation.”