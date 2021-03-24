MNS corporator booked for littering ward officer’s workspace

Sainath Babar, a corporator from the Wanowrie-Ramtekdi area and a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was booked along with 10-15 others for throwing garbage in the office chambers of the local ward officer.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kishori Shinde, ward officer of Wanowrie-Ramtekdi whose office was targeted.

“There are no arrests in the case yet. It was the complainant’s office,” said police sub-inspector Umesh Kadam of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

The incident happened at around 12 noon on Monday when the complainant was out for the inspection of Swach Sarvekshan-related work. In her complaint, Shinde mentioned that the men targeted the office at that time because they knew she was not present in it to stop them.

She also submitted in her complaint that the men ignored the protests of her colleagues and subordinates to not enter her office in her absence.

The men covered her office floor with garbage before filling the lobby with garbage on their way out, according to the complaint.

The act vandalised her office and also flouted Covid-19 regulations, according to the police.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 353, 452, 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulation 2020 and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.