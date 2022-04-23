Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth 52.3 lakh

Published on Apr 23, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday.

According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth 52.3 lakh. The theft has garnered attention due to the modus operandi of the crime - the accused blew a hole in the wall of the shop.

The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning.

A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. The total worth of the stolen tech was estimated to be 5,230,404, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of the shop, who lives in Tathawade area of Pune.

A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Jore is investigating the case.

