Mobile thieves spotted on CCTV from Karve Road till Shaniwarwada

Three suspects involved in a mobile store robbery in the Kothrud area were spotted in CCTV cameras from Karve Road to Shaniwarwada.

They were spotted near Shaniwarwada around 5am, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A mobile shop in Kothrud was robbed on Saturday night when thieves broke into the shop and stole 204 mobile phones, cash and other gadgets worth ₹53.13 lakh.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from Karve Road.

“During analysis, it was observed that vehicles in which three accused were seated were found going via Karve Road. At around 5am they were spotted near Shaniwarwada,’’ said a police officer.

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector at Kothrud police station, said, “During CCTV footage analysis, it was found that three persons were involved in the robbery, two of them entered the shop and one stayed in the vehicle.’’

”We have formed four teams and each team is working tirelessly to ascertain the identity of the accused,” Patil added.

A case has been registered at Kothrud Police station under sections 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 454 (lurking house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

