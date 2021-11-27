Mock test for distance learning SPPU students from December 3 to 5

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahesh Kakade, head, SPPU examination and evaluation department said that students from Bachelors of Arts, Commerce, Masters in Arts and Commerce, Masters in Business Administration 2019 and Masters in Business Administration 2021 will be taking the test scheduled from December 7
PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct a mock test for students from School of Open Learning (SOL) from December 3 to December 5. The final exam for distance learning courses at SPPU will be conducted from December 7. According to university officials, the examination will be conducted online as per the proctored method.

“The examination will follow the multiple-choice format and will comprise of 60 questions, of which 50 are compulsory. For mathematics and statistics, 30 questions will be asked and 25 questions will be compulsory,” said Kakade.

Students with grievances can note their complaints at solexam.unipune.ac.in.

