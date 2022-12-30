Moderate air quality likely to continue in Pune as this year ends

Although the city’s night temperature did not drop significantly, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reported extremely poor day and night pollution. According to SAFAR, pollution levels in the city will remain moderate throughout the weekend.

Alandi reported 313 Air Quality Index (AQI), while Shivajinagar reported 201 AQI; both coming under the poor air quality bracket.

According to officials, the AQI of Pune city was 159 on Friday, which is in the moderate category.

“AQI is expected to remain moderate until January 1,” according to Dr BS Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

He went on to say that when the day and night temperatures are higher, humidity is lower, and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension.

“As the temperature drops and traffic emissions rise, pollution levels rise as well,” Murthy explained.

Hadapsar reported an AQI of 283l, which was in the poor to very poor range. The AQI for Hadapsar is expected to worsen to very poor by January 1.

Other areas reported moderate AQI. Kothrud reported 114, while the reading at Bhumkar Chowk showed 149. Nigadi showed 159 AQI and the same reading in Bhosari was 116, while Katraj and Lohegaon reported 101 and 149 AQI respectively.