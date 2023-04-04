Pune sees slight drizzle, IMD forecasts temp drop, light rains in next few days

The city witnessed moderate showers in many parts on Tuesday, providing some relief from the sweltering heat.

City witnessed moderate showers near areas like Warje on Tuesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

According to weather experts, favourable conditions developed, and the city experienced drizzles on Tuesday as a result of wind discontinuity and moisture incursion.

“This situation will persist for the next 3-4 days, with the city experiencing light to moderate weather. However, due to the smaller amount of rain, no record has been set for Tuesday’s rain,” explained Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting Division and director of Pune IMD.

However, because the showers were minor, there was no record of rain at Shivajinagar observatory, despite the fact that parts of south Pune received significant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an alert for the city on Tuesday predicting rains later this week. Accordingly, the city is expected to receive, Moderate rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning.

A trough or wind discontinuity line exists from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu, according to IMD.

“The wind discontinuity line over Maharashtra is expected to affect isolated areas/districts of Vidarbha first, followed by isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. As a result, the region can expect very light to light rain, along with thunder, lightning, and a brief period of strong wind. Especially in the afternoon and evening,” the IMD observed.

The IMD issued a thunderstorm forecast that is expected to increase gradually on April 7 and 8. The city’s maximum temperature increased earlier this week. On March 31, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, which gradually increased in early April. The maximum temperature recorded by the department on April 3 was 35.2 degrees Celsius. However, the city will experience cloudy weather in the coming days, and the temperature is expected to fall slightly, according to IMD officials.

Commenting on the development, Dr Kashyapi stated, “Previously, the wind approach in such a scenario was from the north central, but this time the wind approach is from the south, and as the south-eastern and north-western winds meet, a wind discontinuity forms in this region. Rains are expected in isolated areas of the Pune district, with the southern part of the district suffering the most. The wind speed is expected to be between 45 and 55 kilometres per hour.”