PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Pune within a month on separate occasions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are set to visit Pune within a span of a month for separate public programmes, setting the stage for a high-profile political contest in the city.

The programme, titled “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (students’ voice), will be held at the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) premises in the evening. (FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gandhi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 22 to interact with students on education and other issues. The programme, titled “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (students’ voice), will be held at the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) premises in the evening.

Congress leaders said the programme has received a strong response, with a large number of students registering to attend. Students have been asked to register by scanning a QR code circulated by the party.

Congress leader Mohan Joshi said preparations for the programme were underway.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde pulls up organisers for wrong Vande Mataram version at Thane event

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The preparations for the interactive programme are going on,” Joshi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The preparations for the interactive programme are going on,” Joshi said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the party was coordinating with the police regarding security and traffic arrangements.

“We are mainly encouraging students to use the Metro to reach the venue,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to inaugurate the third Metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to confirm Modi’s Pune visit shortly, said Maha-Metro officials. The prime minister is likely to visit the city in September, according to sources, to inaugurate the Hinjewadi Shivajinagar stretch.

The back-to-back visits by the two senior leaders are expected to generate considerable interest among ruling and opposition party workers, with both sides likely to compare the programmes and the public response to the visits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that Modi was likely to visit Baramati in October to inaugurate a memorial. Pawar had recently invited Modi to visit Baramati for the inauguration.