Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Eknath Shinde pulls up organisers for wrong Vande Mataram version at Thane event

    Shinde said the version played at the event was not the one approved by Parliament and asked the organisers to exercise caution

    Updated on: Aug 19, 2026, 06:44:11 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday pulled up organisers of a function in Thane after a version of Vande Mataram sung by Lata Mangeshkar was played instead of the officially approved version before the event.

    Shinde, who was attending the function, warned organisers to ensure that the approved version of the national song is played at official programmes in future. (PTI)
    Shinde, who was attending the function, warned organisers to ensure that the approved version of the national song is played at official programmes in future. (PTI)

    Shinde, who was attending the function with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and industries minister Uday Samant, warned organisers to ensure that the approved version of the national song is played at official programmes in future.

    “I want to say that Vande Mataram played was not the one approved by the Parliament. It was a song. The organisers must be cautious in future. The one approved in parliament must be played henceforth.,” he said.

    Also Read | Hindu Sena chief files complaint against Sonia Gandhi over 'Vande Mataram' row

    Political controversy over national song

    The incident took place at a function organised to mark around 1.25 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers completing a Marathi proficiency programme launched by the state transport department in collaboration with local organisations.

    Shinde said the version played at the event was not the one approved by Parliament and asked the organisers to exercise caution.

    The incident comes amid a political controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram, with the Congress facing criticism after some of its senior leaders objected to the full version being played at an Independence Day function.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Powered ByFAQAsk HT
    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Eknath Shinde Pulls Up Organisers For Wrong Vande Mataram Version At Thane Event
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes