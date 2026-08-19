Eknath Shinde pulls up organisers for wrong Vande Mataram version at Thane event

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday pulled up organisers of a function in Thane after a version of Vande Mataram sung by Lata Mangeshkar was played instead of the officially approved version before the event. Shinde, who was attending the function, warned organisers to ensure that the approved version of the national song is played at official programmes in future. (PTI)

Shinde, who was attending the function with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and industries minister Uday Samant, warned organisers to ensure that the approved version of the national song is played at official programmes in future.

“I want to say that Vande Mataram played was not the one approved by the Parliament. It was a song. The organisers must be cautious in future. The one approved in parliament must be played henceforth.,” he said.

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Political controversy over national song The incident took place at a function organised to mark around 1.25 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers completing a Marathi proficiency programme launched by the state transport department in collaboration with local organisations.

Shinde said the version played at the event was not the one approved by Parliament and asked the organisers to exercise caution.

The incident comes amid a political controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram, with the Congress facing criticism after some of its senior leaders objected to the full version being played at an Independence Day function.