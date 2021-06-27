Mohammadwadi gets second citizens’ park through citizens’ initiative

The citizens of Mohammadwadi led by Gemini co-operative housing society and local corporator Pramod alias Nana Bhangire launched the second citizen park in a public amenity plot located along the main road in the area on Sunday.

The citizens’ garden is a second such initiative as part of the communitarian efforts being undertaken by local residents to increase green cover in the area. The area falls under the reserve forest zone and had been witnessed rapid urbanisation and massive tree cutting during past one decade.

Corporator Bhangire said “We are creating some of the best parks in Pune in Mohammadwadi through citizens’ initiative. The funds for the project have been sanctioned but due to Covid-19 the work of the first park was stuck and will not get a boost. Similarly, the current plot at Gemini society will be transformed into garden. We have appealed to the citizens to protect the gardens as part of their own responsibility and as public representative, we have backed the project with whatever is required from the PMC.”

Social worker Atik Pathan of Gemini society said, “It was a long time wish that citizens’ park be developed on amenity space. In a short span of time this space will be transformed into a state-of-the-art joggers’ park with flora and fauna taking into account the rich biodiversity and reserve forest area of their location into consideration as the area comes under forest zone. We have received strong support from the area corporator for this national mission of increasing green cover in Mohammadwadi by establishing a unique plan in the most urbanized set up of the city.”

Area resident Pravin Suryavanshi said, “An absence of open spaces in the area has further aggravated the environment problem leading to congestion and pollution. Mohammadwadi can emerge one of the model areas of smart city development and development of public parks with the sole objective of preserving the forest cover and environment will help the citizens fight against Covid-19.”

Green warrior Pravin Kumar said “The initiative of the people will lead to increase in forest cover and fight challenges like climate change which is drastically affecting the globe.”

The plush area which houses societies comprising Gemini, Imperial, Raheja Vista, Elena, Ganga Florentina and several other residential societies houses a population of over 4,000. Ganga Kingston society has already petitioned the ministry of environment to declare the area as an ecologically fragile zone and increase tree count and forest cover in the area.

The area is also home to the country’s prominent citizen forest named ‘Anandvan’ which is home to several rare species of birds like peacocks and trees.