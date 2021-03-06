Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents demand action against speeding bikers

Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents have filed petitions seeking police action against speeding bikers after racing in violation of traffic law has caused a nuisance for days in the area.

Residents of NIBM Annexe-Mohammadwadi road have been particularly affected by the night racing stunts by motorcycles driven by youngsters and car drivers who visit the area between 5 pm to 11 pm during the night.

Residents maintain that despite complaints to Kondhwa police and the city traffic branch, the crackdown on violators was not taking place which emboldened the lawbreakers.

According to citizen groups, the issue of bike racing is an old nuisance, and the residents have been complaining against it since 2018.

Two youths had met with a deadly accident and became disabled for a lifetime, a few years ago.

Danish Khan, Imperial society resident and social worker said, “The racing can claim lives of riders as well as citizens if timely action is not taken. There is a need to lodge an FIR against the culprits and suo moto it can be done by the traffic police and the local police. We have been complaining about it for a long time, but our pleas remain unanswered. Heavy fines must be levied on the violators as youngsters do not care for the law nor the lives of citizens. If need be their bikes must be seized, and their parents must be summoned to the police station for sending a stern message amongst the wrongdoers.”

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston society said, “We had filed petitions after petitions with respective police commissioners seeking strict action against the culprits but to no avail. We need a real crackdown on the two-wheeler riders who are making fun of the law and disturbing the peace in the area. Our lives are threatened by the criminal behaviour of the car and two-wheeler riders who are playing with the lives of the citizens.”

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We will take strict action and traffic police personnel will be deployed at the spot where the racing takes place. We will take the strictest measures available as per the law against the two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders who are disturbing peace in the area.”