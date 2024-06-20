Mohol writes to Rajnath Singh on Pune airport runway extension

Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation Muralidhar Mohol on Thursday writes to defence minister Rajnath Singh on expansion of the Pune airport runway. The airport at Lohegaon is part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) base. According to Mohol, runway expansion was discussed at the review meeting at Pune airport on June 14. (HT HOTO)

The letter states that non-availability of direct international connectivity has been hampering the growth of the city with urgent need to extend present runway to facilitate movement of wide-bodied aircraft (Code D/E type). The extension of runway by 1,000 metres (550-600m on the eastern side and 350-400m on the western side) will facilitate movement of such aircraft. The present length of runway is 2,535-m long and 45-m wide, allowing aircraft of size up to AB-321 to land.

According to Mohol, runway expansion was discussed at the review meeting at Pune airport on June 14. Hence, the letter was written to the defence minister requesting to check the possibility of runway extension.

“I will be meeting Rajnath Singh on Monday,” Mohol said.