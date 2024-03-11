Monday Musings: Imperative that PMC probes Katraj Zoo incident thoroughly

The recent escape of a leopard named ‘Sachin’ from the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj has once again brought the spotlight onto a series of glaring operational “lapses” and “mismanagement” within the facility. This incident not only raises concerns about animal welfare but also questions the efficacy of communication and response protocols in place. Now the state and central Zoo authorities have begun a probe and are expected to identify the real problem and address it on priority The alleged inefficient handling of the zoo once again came to the fore last week during the early hours of March 4 when an eight-year-old male leopard escaped from his enclosure at the rescue and rehabilitation centre. (HT PHOTO)

The alleged inefficient handling of the zoo once again came to the fore last week during the early hours of March 4 when an eight-year-old male leopard escaped from his enclosure at the rescue and rehabilitation centre. After an extensive search operation lasting over a day, the leopard was finally captured late Tuesday evening. However, the events leading up to his capture exposed a tapestry of deficiencies within the management framework.

Earlier, following an inquiry conducted by the Pune Forest department into a case was filed against Rajkumar Jadhav, zoo director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, for mismanaging the animals kept in captivity at the park’s Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC). The allegations include: incorrect release and relocation of 612 wild animals (birds, mammals, and reptiles) from their home range; mistreatment of schedule 1 and 2 category animals such as snakes, Chausinga, etc.; not keeping records and data evidence of 328 animals who have died/ passed away at the centre etc.

An offence was registered against Jadhav in September last year after the forest department in three of its investigations found irregularities in the maintenance of animal records as well as the mistreatment of animals kept in captivity.

In the latest case, the foremost among the issues raised is how feline escaped is under scrutiny. Contradictory claims emerged regarding the method of escape, with zoo staff attributing it to the bending of iron rods, a narrative contested by forest department officials. The lack of clarity in communication has further exacerbated the situation. Despite the incident occurring early Monday, formal notification to relevant authorities like the Forest Department, Police, or Fire Brigade was notably absent until late evening.

Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forest, has rightly emphasized the importance of immediate notification in such scenarios. The failure to adhere to basic protocol not only undermines operational efficiency but also jeopardizes public safety.

Equally concerning was the decision to keep the zoo open to visitors while the leopard remained at large. This breach in security, compounded by the absence of evacuation measures, highlights a disregard for safety protocols. As a retired senior forest official pointed out, any escaped wild animal poses a significant threat and warrants immediate closure of the premises to visitors.

Furthermore, the delayed response time during the rescue operation exposed critical equipment shortages. The unavailability of a thermal drone camera, crucial for nocturnal search efforts, due to its deployment elsewhere, underscores a lack of preparedness and resource allocation.

In light of these revelations, it is imperative that the Pune Municipal Corporation, responsible for the zoo’s management, conducts a thorough investigation. Addressing systemic shortcomings, implementing stringent communication protocols, and investing in requisite equipment must be prioritized to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of both animals and visitors.

The escape of ‘Sachin’ serves as a wake-up call, urging authorities to reassess and fortify their operational strategies. Only through proactive measures and a commitment to transparency can the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj reclaim its integrity and fulfil its mandate of wildlife conservation and public education.