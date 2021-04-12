Monday’s rainfall in Pune second-heaviest 24-hour spell in April since 2008

Pune on Monday reported 19 millimeters of rainfall in two hours, paralysing normal life, as people were hurrying to return home before 6 pm, when the night curfew comes into effect.

Monday’s rainfall in Pune was the second-heaviest 24-hour spell in April since 2008, according to IMD.

In the past, 25.6 mm rainfall was reported in 24 hours in April 2011. The all-time record, as per IMD, remains that of 51.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours, in April of 1896.

Many parts of the city, including Aundh, Baner, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, Sinhgad Road, Kothrud, Kondhwa, and Yerawada witnessed heavy rains in a short span of time, with gusty winds.

Major streets such as Pune-Satara road and NIBM road witnessed waterlogging.

India Meteorological Department said Shivajinagar reported 19.04 mm rainfall while Lohegaon reported 0.7 mm rainfall.

According to fire brigade department, over 15 incidents of trees falling were reported in the city, mainly at Kothrud, Yerwada and Kondhwa.

The maximum temperature was reported at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per forecasts made by IMD, Pune may continue to report day temperaturesaround 37 degrees Celsius with night temperatures at 22 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

“Cloudy weather along with thunderstorms, lightning and light rains are likely in the city till April 14. Similar weather is expected in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till April 14,” said an IMD official.

The highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra reported, was 40.1 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri on Monday. The lowest minimum temperature reported was 18.1 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

Mahabaleshwar reported 8 millimetres of rainfall and Satara reported 0.3 millimetres of rainfall on Monday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting , IMD Pune, said that multiple weather systems are active over the state due to which Pune also received rainfall on Monday, as forecasted by IMD earlier.

“There is a trough line from Vidarbha and wind discontinuity which is creating instability through the central part of the state. As a result of this, there will be thundery activity with lightning from April 11, as earlier forecasted. The rainfall on Monday was due to multiple weather systems over the state,” said Kashyapi.