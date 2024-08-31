Monitor real-time noise at Ganesh pandals: NGT

Pune: The Western Zonal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to carry out real-time noise monitoring at minimum three locations near Ganpati pandals and display readings and standard limits with health warning messages at two prominent spots at these places. NGT has instructed MPCB to carry out real-time noise monitoring near Ganpati pandals and display readings and standard limits with health warning messages at two prominent spots at these places. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The environment watchdog has also directed that only 30 members will be allowed in each Dhol-Tasha group besides banning DJ during the immersion procession.

Meanwhile, Pune-based audiologist Dr Kalyani Mandke had filed an application before NGT on August 21 stating that noise pollution norms are violated during the Ganesh festival and demanded a joint committee comprising representatives of district collectorate and MPCB to evolve a protocol for effective control of noise pollution and management of complaints.

After the hearing on August 29, NGT reserved its order for a day and the final order was issued on Friday by the bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member.

The NGT order states that loudspeakers should be limited to 100W unless the pandal size is more than 40m in length. MPCB will display the message “noise levels more than limits are injurious to health” at pandals and monitor noise levels at their own expense.

The instruction also states that MPCB will record noise levels during immersion procession and display the results at huge digital boards. Seven days after the 10-day festival, MPCB shall publish the name of violators in two local newspapers and upload the data on its website to be accessible to public for 90 days.

Mansi Joshi, advocate for MPCB, said, “It will be difficult for us to monitor noise norms at a large scale given the short notice. While we are working out a plan, we may request NGT to give us some relief.”

“The tribunal’s directions will pave the way for an increase in administrative accountability, a decrease in noise pollution, and an equitable implementation of the existing environmental regulations,” said Maitrey P Ghorpade, advocate for Dr Mandke.

‘File police cases against noise norm violators’

The NGT in its order has instructed the police department to strictly implement the noise pollution rules. The police will ensure that Dhol Tasha group shall not exceed 30 members and use of toll (metallic high noise making unit) and DJ during immersion procession is prohibited. In case of violation, police shall proceed in accordance with law against violators.