Monsoon preparedness: ZP authorities provide walkie talkies to villagers, recce landslide-prone areas
The Pune zilla parishad is ready to face rain fury. As a preparation to tackle floods and landslides during monsoon, zilla parishad officials visited vulnerable sites on Saturday to check monsoon preparedness.
The zilla parishad administration has also provided walkie talkies to panchayat members in villages along Bhor-Mahad road,so that they can make quick contact with police teams.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) Pune zilla parishad said, “As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains next week, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Abhinav Deshmukh, Senior Superintendent of Police (Pune rural), and I, visited the Mahad - Bhor road and the villages in the region to assess monsoon preparations, ensure roads are open at all times and the villages have necessary items in case they get cut off due to landslides. We have provided walkie talkies to people in 40 villages, so that they can contact the police quickly even if there is no electricity.”
Last year, the Bhor - Mahad road and the forest around it were severely affected due to a series of landslides. Some debris from the landslides last year are still in the mountain stream channels. It may disrupt traffic if more rain occurs, said Prasad.
“Taluka teams have been working hard to ensure that there is no loss of life or property and roads, electricity supply and telecommunications connectivity is uninterrupted during the rainy season,” added Prasad.
Preventive measures
-In case of heavy rains, landslides safe places have been indentified for villagers
-Risky areas have been identified with the help of Geologists from GSDA in each village and this is discussed with all villagers.
-Ration supply provisions have been made in advance
-First aid and essential drugs are available with ANMs and ASHAs in each village.
-Ambulances /JCBs are on standby.
-Gram Panchayats have necessary material for immediate and necessary relief.
-Women expecting deliveries next week would be shifted to the hospital of their choice before Monday.
-Necessary repairs to roads have also been completed.
