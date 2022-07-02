Monsoon revival in Maharashtra likely after July 6

Many parts of the western Maharashtra have reported less rainfall including parts of Satara district which usually get heavy rainfall. Since July, only three stations have reported significant rainfall, however, overall rainfall has been less this season.

Till June end, Mahabaleshwar reported 52.4 mm rainfall, Patan reported 14 mm and Javali medha reported 9 mm rainfall in Satara district. All other stations reported less than five mm rainfall or zero rainfall.

From June start, Satara district has reported rainfall deficit of 67% according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Total normal rainfall during this time was expected to be around 181.2 mm in the district, however, this season it was just 59.4 mm as per IMD.

The rainfall deficiency in Satara district was as high as 96 % during the beginning of June as pre-monsoon deficit was reported in Maharashtra.

According to IMD, monsoon rains will be reduced in parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada till June 5. Revival of monsoon post that is likely, said weather officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said,“There is a low-pressure area likely to form around Odisha and adjacent areas. Due to its anticipated north-west movement slowly both sides of the monsoon are likely to be active again from July 6.This system will lead to strengthening the Bay of Bengal side of the southwest monsoon and the Arabian side as well. And this will revive the monsoon over Maharashtra after July 6. We have issued a warning for Pune and Satara district from July 6,” said Kashyapi.

Kashyapi added that on Saturday, the southwest monsoon covered the entire country almost a week in advance.

“For the first time, monsoon trough has reappeared and so monsoon revival is on the cards,” said Kashyapi.

Pune continues to report light rainfall

On Saturday, Pune again reported light rainfall. Till 5:30 pm on Saturday, Shivajinagar reported 2.8 mm rainfall, Pashan reported 2.2 mm rainfall and Lavale reported 3.5 mm rainfall. Lohegaon and Chinchwad reported no rains on Saturday.