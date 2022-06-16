Monsoon to pick up pace in Pune from June 20, says IMD

PUNE On Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared that the southwest monsoon has further advanced over Maharashtra and now only one per cent of the state is not covered by the monsoon. However, rains elude Maharashtra as many parts continue to report rainfall deficiency.

Speaking about the monsoon, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of the IMD, Pune said that even though monsoon started on a weaker note, it is likely to pick up pace in Maharashtra from June 19 onwards.

“From June 19, to the next few days, monsoon will be active over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra including Pune district and city. Monsoon will pick up pace as few strong westerlies from Arabian sea will give enough moisture incursion and development of offshore trough. Even in Marathwada and Vidarbha, rainfall will increase as moisture will come from the Bay of Bengal,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about Pune city and district, Kashyapi said that monsoon will be active for the first time this season from June 20 onwards.

“Over Pune city and district, monsoon will be vigorous from June 20 onwards for the next few days. The chances of heavy rains in the ghat areas in and around Pune city and district cannot be ruled out for June 21 and June 22,” said Kashyapi.